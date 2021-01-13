Gov. Roy Cooper sworn in for second term in virtual inauguration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a virtual ceremony full of pomp and circumstance, Gov. Roy Cooper was sworn in for a second term as the governor of North Carolina.

“This new year, and this new term as governor, is more than just turning the page as governor,” said Cooper.

Touting improvements in inclusion, record job announcements and advancements along multiple fronts, Cooper acknowledged that challenges lie ahead.

“The challenge of emerging from the pandemic smarter, and stronger than ever. The challenge of educating our people, and ensuring that every North Carolinian gets health care. The challenge of overcoming disinformation and lies.”

Cooper also condemned the events this week at the nation’s Capitol.

“The dangerous events that took place at our nations capitol can never be justified.”

Cooper called on North Carolinians to cross party lines and unite.

“We can respect our disagremeents, but we must cherish our democracy.”

He also was not shy with his final proclamation as we continue to working to get through the pandemic.

“North Carolina is ready to roar again, and we will do it together.”