Gov. Cooper to delay announcement on how schools will operate in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper was set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools will open this coming school year, but that plan has since been delayed, according to the governor’s press office.

Cooper will still address media and North Carolinians in a daily briefing Wednesday but it will not include an update on schools.

School districts in the Triangle and across the state have been waiting for guidance from Cooper’s office.

Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. WAVY.com will carry the briefing live on this page.

Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.

