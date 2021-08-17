Formal NC budget negotiations to start after Senate vote

by: Associated Press

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to the gathered media after his tour of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pine Hall Brick plant in Madison, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state Senate has rejected the House’s version of its two-year North Carolina government budget.

Tuesday’s action kicks off formal talks between the two chambers on forming a final spending plan.

The House gave its final approval to a budget bill last week.

The Senate passed its version in late June.

Any deal likely will take weeks to hammer out.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also wants to participate in negotiations in hopes of being able to sign a bill that he can accept.

Cooper and GOP leaders entered a budget stalemate in 2019 that it never fully resolved after a Cooper veto.

