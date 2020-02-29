Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to speak at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina at 12:30 p.m.
Excited supporters lined up outside the building before doors opened at 12 p.m. to get a spot in Emery Gymnasium.
CBS 17 has a crew there and will be live streaming the event on our website.
Primary candidates are making their last minute pitches for support ahead of Super Tuesday. Biden will return to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday for a primary night event.
