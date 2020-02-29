Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to speak at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina

Breaking News
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina at 12:30 p.m.

Excited supporters lined up outside the building before doors opened at 12 p.m. to get a spot in Emery Gymnasium. 

Primary candidates are making their last minute pitches for support ahead of Super Tuesday. Biden will return to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday for a primary night event.

