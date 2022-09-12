GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election.

Democratic nominee Sherrie Young in House District 59. (CANDIDATE PHOTO)

Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) in the race for North Carolina House District 59, was arrested by Greensboro Police on Nov. 7 and charged with discharging a firearm in the city and “go armed to terror people,” both misdemeanors, the Guilford Court docket says.

Young beat another newcomer, Eddie Aday of Gibsonville, by about a 3-1 margin in May to earn the right to face Hardister, who is seeking a seventh term in the House and serves as its majority whip. Hardister was unopposed in the primary.

Young’s case is in District Court, and no prosecuting attorney had been assigned. Neither does the file also does not name an attorney representing Young, court spokesperson Steve Cole said.

Cole said its unclear what would take place – including whether a trial would be held – at the appearance but that it could be about Young’s representation.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department said she would try to find the police report about the case, but she has not provided that report to WGHP.

The Rhino Times did see the report and said that Young was arrested at 9:22 p.m. at 5315 Ian Dr. “for discharging a handgun. She reportedly had threatened people with a handgun and fired it within 150 feet of a residence.”

Go armed to terror people is a broad charge under state statute that has four requirements for a person to be found guilty if that person:

Arms himself or herself with an unusual and dangerous weapon.

For the purpose of terrifying others.

Goes about on public highways.

In a manner to cause terror to the people.

The law has been applied in several cases for a variety of circumstances.

The election

Young defeated Aday in the primary even though she had no prior election experience, did little campaigning and raised or spent very little money. She has no campaign website and a very limited presence on the omnibus voting information site Ballotpedia.com.

In the spring she told WGHP that she decided to enter the race “to make a difference in my community tremendously. Being a voice for the people is the most important structure in areas of environmental awareness, fair regulations and over taxation.”

In response to specific questions about what she would which decisions she would like to see the General Assembly review, Young wrote:

“Some decisions I’d like to take for re-review are justice system policies and procedures.”

Absentee balloting is under way for the election on Nov. 8, and early voting starts Oct. 20.