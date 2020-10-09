Congressman Greg Murphy avoids questions about deleted Kamala Harris tweet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Democratic Party has issued a statement after Representative Greg Murphy tweeted and then deleted a “racist statement” about Senator Kamala Harris during the Vice Presidential Debate.

“Senator Harris has faced sexist, racist and xenophobic comments throughout her time in public life, which have only intensified since she became the first woman of color, the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman nominated as Vice President,” the release stated.

NCPD Chairman Wayne Goodwin said, “There is no place for racism in North Carolina, and based on the pure racism in this tweet, there is no place for Greg Murphy in elected office. His sentiments aren’t just offensive, they diminish the accomplishments of women of color in North Carolina and across our country. This year, in particular, racism has played a starring role in the Republican Party’s platform and discourse. We call on the NCGOP and the Trump campaign to denounce this statement and we call on Greg Murphy to immediately apologize for his repugnant comments.”

Congressman Greg Murphy is not responding to calls to his office with questions about his deleted tweet about the Democrats’ Vice Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris. But he did make a public appearance late Thursday afternoon in Jones County.

Murphy did not bring up anything about the California Senator or his social media message. He was in Trenton to speak about the opening of the town’s new volunteer fire station, replacing a facility damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The congressman took part in the ceremony, saying a few words about the fire station and how the east is working to recover from Hurricane Florence.

Murphy then left the podium area and walked out the back of the new station. 9OYS followed the congressman, asking for his response to the controversy over his social media post.

When approached the congressman did not say anything about his tweet or the Democrats’ calls for an apology and left in a car.

WNCT reached out to the congressman’s offices Thursday afternoon. The voicemail box at his Washington DC office is full. He has yet to reply to the message we left at his Greenville office.

