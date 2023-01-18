RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Wednesday morning that he is running to be the state’s next governor in 2024.

Stein said he is running because he believes in building a “better and brighter” North Carolina.

“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” said AG Stein.

In a video on Twitter, Stein shared some of his accomplishments in public service and vision for the state while also claiming that “some politicians spark division, ignite hate and fan the flames of bigotry” while showing various clips of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

“Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant, and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong, and doing right by every single North Carolinian,” Stein added.

According to a press release, Stein has raised more than $5 million and has nearly $4 million cash-on-hand for his run for governor.

Officials said Stein has also been endorsed by more than 150 elected officials from across North Carolina.