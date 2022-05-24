RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left more than a dozen students dead and sent ripples across the country.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that 14 children and a teacher were killed as a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott added that it’s believed that police killed the shooter at the scene.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded on Twitter shortly after the news broke.