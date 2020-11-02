Most Karens voting for Biden, Richards and Donalds prefer Trump, poll data shows

This combination of pictures created on October 15, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden participates in an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on October 15, 2020, and US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during an NBC News town hall event at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on October 15, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the image of a “Karen” being a conservative white woman demanding to speak to a manager, a new survey suggests most Karens say they’re voting for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden for president.

A survey conducted by the New York Times and Siena College polled over 17,000 likely voters in battleground states based on their first names. Of the top 10 most common names for women were “Nancy,” “Linda,” “Susan,” “Elizabeth” and “Karen.”

The survey found that Nancys favored President Donald Trump’s re-election, with 57% saying the Republican incumbent will get their vote on Nov. 3.

Among the most popular men’s names are “Thomas,” “William,” “Michael,” and “James.”

“Richards” were among Trump’s biggest supporters, based on the poll. 64% say Trump will get their vote come Election Day.

Support for Biden and Trump was split evenly among “Christophers” and “Josephs,” with a 50/50 dead heat in their brackets.

The NYT/Siena College poll also found that “Donalds” prefer Donald Trump, with 68% of likely male voters saying he’d get their vote.

