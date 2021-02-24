Madigan’s successor resigns on his third day over “alleged questionable conduct”

CHICAGO, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Two days after he hand-picked his own successor to the House of Representatives, former House Speaker Michael Madigan scrambled to reverse his decision “after learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt.”

By Wednesday morning, 26-year-old Edward Guerra Kodatt resigned his post in the state legislature, the House Clerk confirmed.

Neither Kodatt nor his employers in the 13th Ward Constituency Services Office described the nature of the allegations, but 13th Ward Committeeman Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn said, “We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.”

Illinois does not hold special elections when state legislators resign. Instead, political party leaders from the area appoint someone to fill the post for the remainder of the term, granting them the electoral advantage of incumbency without ever having to face the voters. With 56% of the weighted vote in the 22nd House District, Madigan holds enough clout to pick his own replacement.

Madigan resigned from his seat as the 22nd district representative on Thursday after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives for just over 50 years, first taking office in January 1971.