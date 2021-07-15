Luria holding in-person town hall Thursday in Virginia Beach

Congresswoman Elaine Luria

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria is hosting an in-person town hall on Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

It’s happening from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 965 Baker Road and will be moderated by Pastor R. Perez Gatling. Virginia Beach Police Department Community Liaison Officer David Nieves will also give a community update.

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people, but attendees do need to sign up here.

Luria (D-2nd District) was recently appointed to a bipartisan Select Committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I am thankful for the privilege to serve on the January 6th Select Committee, Luria said. “We must leave behind any veil of partisanship at the door because the American people deserve answers on what happened on that day and how we can ensure this does not happen again.”

