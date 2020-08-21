Luria campaign announces debate and forum schedule for 2nd Congressional District race

Elaine Luria is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria has announced the debate and forum schedule for her race for re-election.

Luria, congresswoman for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, is running for re-election against Taylor, the former congressman who previously held the seat.

Here’s the schedule:

Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Oct. 8

Debate hosted by local NAACP chapters and the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference October 10

Forum hosted by the Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore on Oct. 13 to discuss the issues unique to the Eastern Shore community.

Debate hosted by WTKR (Channel 3) Oct. 20

Debate hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 22

It is unclear which, if any, of the events her opponent Scott Taylor will participate in.

“I look forward to engaging in a spirited debate on the issues most important to Coastal Virginians like affordable, quality health care, ensuring our veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned, and rebuilding our economy and public health system after the COVID-19 crisis,” Luria said in a statement in a news release Thursday. “Scott Taylor has a lot to answer for. From failing to show up for critical votes after losing re-election to the election fraud investigation into his campaign, Taylor continues to disappoint Coastal Virginians.”

Earlier this week, Taylor sent a cease and desist letter to the Luria campaign, demanding they stop making “false and defamatory claims” about Taylor.

He said Luria’s claims about a 2018 investigation into signatures on a petition to get Taylor’s then-opponent Shaun Brown onto the ballot are false.

One of Taylor’s staffers was convicted of misdemeanor woeful neglect of election duties in the case of election fraud in March. Prosecutors said the campaign tried to collect voter signatures for Taylor’s then-opponent, Shaun Brown, to get her on the ballot. A second staffer was indicted later that month.

Latest Posts: