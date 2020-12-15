What you need to know before the special election for Virginia House of Delegates 90th District on Jan. 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Special Election for Virginia House of Delegates 90th District will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Virginia requires that voters be registered to vote in the precinct in which they live in order to be qualified to vote. Only a very small portion of Virginia Beach voters registered in Precinct 0061 Baker are eligible to vote in this election.

Click here for more information.

To be eligible to vote in the Special Election for Virginia House of Delegates – 90th Districtheld on Tuesday, Jan. 5, voters must register no later than the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 29.



Any updates to your voter registration status must be made by Dec. 29.

Vote by mail applications must be received by mail, email or fax by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.



Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 is the last day to vote early in-person.

Registered voters who need to vote early in-person may do so at the:

Voter Registration & Elections – Building 14 at the Municipal Center

Dec. 14-31, 2020, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

and Saturdays, Dec. 26, 2020 & Jan. 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Dec. 24-25, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 (City Holidays)

In-Person Voter Registration is available at the Voter Registration & Elections office during normal hours of operation. Mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Dec. 29.