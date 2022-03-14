VB Councilman Aaron Rouse not seeking re-election, switches campaign for State Senate in newly created district

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City Councilman Aaron Rouse is running for Virginia Beach’s next State Senator from the 22nd District. Rouse will not seek re-election to the City Council this fall.

Rouse announced his campaign on social media Monday afternoon for the newly created district.

The former NFL player was elected to the Virginia Council as an at-large member back in 2018.

“It’s time to elect a new generation of leaders to fight for Virginia Beach families,” said Rouse in a tweet Monday announcing his campaign.

Rouse has already garnered support from federal, state, and local elected officials including U.S. Congressman Donald McEachin, former Delegate Nancy Guy, and Virginia Beach Councilman Guy Tower.

Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Rouse attended First Colonial High School before graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2007 and later played for the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.

Rouse founded the nonprofit organization Rouse’s House which aims to give local youth tools for education.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations