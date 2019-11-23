The City of Virginia Beach wants your input for its next city manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has invited the public to participate in a town hall meeting to share thoughts in the recruitment and selection process for the next city manager.

Officials say during meetings they would like citizens to identify challenges and opportunities facing the City of Virginia Beach.

All opinions would be considered in the recruitment and selection process of the upcoming new manger.

Virginia Beach residents will also have the opportunity to participate in an online survey.

Listed are the sessions residents and the public are encouraged to attend:

Monday, Dec. 2, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – Building 19, Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 2416 Courthouse Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. – noon – Bow Creek Recreation Center, 3426 Club House Road

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – Kempsville Recreation Center, 800 Monmouth Lane

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 – 8 p.m. – Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Boulevard

The city’s recruitment consultant says an announcement on the city manager job vacancy should be expected in mid-December.

City Manager Dave Hansen stepped down from the position in August.

Hansen’s decision came after a “lengthy discussion” with Mayor Bobby Dyer and members of city council.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reported in August that a well-placed city hall source said Hansen decided to leave his post not because of the May 31 mass shooting, but because of pushback from some council members.

For additional information on the process email VBCityManager@govhrusa.com.



