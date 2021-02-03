Senator Tillis reintroduces bill to support servicemembers & military families with coverage for eating disorder treatments

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the morning sun illuminates the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. After months of shadowboxing amid a tense and toxic campaign, Capitol Hill’s main players are returning to Washington for one final, perhaps futile, attempt at deal making on a challenging menu of year-end business. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), reintroduced legislation to expand access to eating disorder treatments for U.S. servicemembers and their families.

Recent studies have shown women in the armed forces are disproportionately impacted by eating disorders, affecting military readiness and health.

Senator Thom Tillis said 20 percent of female adolescent dependents of a servicemember are at risk for an eating disorder.

“The prevalence of eating disorders among service members and their families is unacceptable,” said Senator Tillis.

Eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rates of any mental health illness due to physical risks and elevated risk of suicide, second only to substance use disorders, statstics show.

“Congress must provide our men and women in uniform with the right tools to combat eating disorders, and I’m proud to reintroduce the SERVE Act with Senator Shaheen to improve access and care for those affected,” Tillis said.

The Supporting Eating Disorders Recovery Through Vital Expansion (SERVE) Act would:

Require the Secretary of Defense to take steps to identify, treat, and rehabilitate service members affected by eating disorders.

Direct the Department of Defense to establish clinical practice guidelines on eating disorder treatment.

Clarify that under TRICARE, eating disorders treatment shall be provided to beneficiaries without age limitations when medically necessary.

“This legislation will help military family members access the eating disorders care they need and deserve, and require the Secretary of Defense, DoD, and VA to take steps to improve the identification and treatment of servicemembers affected by eating disorders,” said EDC Board President Chase Bannister, MDIV, MSW, LCSW, CEDS.

In addition, the SERVE Act is cosponsored by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

