Rep. Elaine Luria endorses former VP Joe Biden in Democrat Presidential Primary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Congresswoman representing Virginia’s largest city has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-VA 2, made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening.

The new endorsement is one of three from members of congress from swing states over the weekend. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan and Congressman Conor Lamb, both of Pennsylvania, also endorsed the 77-year-old politician.

In her tweet, Luria said, “I am proud to announce my support for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary. A proven leader, I believe Joe is the candidate with the experience to step in on day one and get to work.”

The Biden presidential campaign points out the three freshmen members of congress are all military veterans.

Luria, who is a former Surface Warfare Officer and nuclear engineer in the Navy, is running for reelection. Luria beat Republican Incumbent Scott Taylor by 2 points in 2018 in her first run for public office.

I am proud to announce my support for @JoeBiden in the democratic presidential primary. A proven leader, I believe Joe is the candidate with the experience to step in on day one and get to work pic.twitter.com/MXQp44DBrp — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) January 5, 2020

Stay with WAVY.com for updates