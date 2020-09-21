Political pulse: Newport News community leaders working to get people to vote, helping youth during the pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As Election Day inches closer and closer, community leaders in Newport News are reaching out to try to get as many people to vote as possible.

Pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church, Dr. Willard Maxwell, says that’s one of his main goals.

“I’m talking to other pastors and I’m also the NAACP president and were galvanizing people together to get at least 300 people new registered voters,” Maxwell said.

Dr. Maxwell has a passion for helping youth and knows providing activities and safe places for them is important. He says he partners with the Boys and Girls Club in Newport News so students can come to the church and be supervised, especially since many schools have gone virtual because of the pandemic.

“We make sure we have them here supervised because we want to make sure they stay on task with the teachers online because this is a whole new world,” Maxwell said.

He also works closely with An Achievable Dream, which provides a holistic approach to education.

“For us at an achievable dream, our concerns are always involving education and ensuring that our students have opportunities for social academic and moral education,” said Dr. Lee Vreelan, president and CEO of An Achievable Dream.



Education is a big talker in Newport News.

“Since COVID began, some of those needs and concerns have shifted a little to making sure basic needs are also met,” she said.

Dr. Vreeland, and Dr. Maxwell continue to work together to advocate for the youth in the city and working with those living in Newport News.

“We will continue to have to work diligently to provide those additional resources for students and the community is going to play a very important roll in that,” Vreeland said.

Maxwell says its also important to vote.

“Whether they vote for Trump, for Biden, whether they vote for Congressman Scott, whether they vote for Warner, that’s on you. My job is to make sure you get to the polls if you don’t have a ride.”

Maxwell says the NAACP can target specific neighborhoods because they have a system that shows them who is registered to vote and who isn’t. Virginia’s voter registration ended last week.

Early in-person voting is going on now through October 31 at local registrar’s offices and satellite offices. You can also request a absentee ballot by mail by October 23.

For more on the voting process and more information about this year’s election, visit WAVY’s Voter Guide.

Latest Posts: