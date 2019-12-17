Mathews County declares itself a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
According to the resolution, the Mathews County Board of Supervisors is “concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of the citizens of Mathews County to keep and bear arms or could begin a slippery slope of restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Mathews County.”
The resolution was passed at the board’s regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Some localities have also passed resolutions affirming its commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution, but that do not contain language about being a “sanctuary.”
Mathews is one of the latest localities in Virginia to pass Second Amendment-related resolutions affirming its commitment to upholding the constitution and/or Second Amendment.
The “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement follows the November election when Democrats were elected to become the majority in both the state Senate and House of Delegates.
Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:
Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.
Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand:
- Chesapeake: City Council did not make the city a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Exmore: Exmore officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Gloucester County: The Board of Supervisors voted to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- Hampton: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds voiced their support at the council meeting Dec. 11. The NAACP also attended and came out against the idea. Mayor said the issue is “premature.”
- James City County: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Isle of Wight: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution to affirm its commitments to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.
- Mathews County: The Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 17 to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- Newport News: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd attended a Dec. 10 meeting to voice support for gun rights.
- Norfolk: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd of residents voiced their support Dec. 10.
- Northampton County: The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution expressing its support for the rights of citizens to bear arms under the Second Amendment Dec. 10, but the resolution did not declare it a “sanctuary.”
- Poquoson: Poquoson City Council voted to become a “Constitutional City” and uphold citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 9.
- Southampton County: Southampton officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Suffolk: City Council did not vote on a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, but told residents to bring their concerns about gun rights to Richmond.
- Surry County: County officials did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 5.
- Virginia Beach: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds of residents voiced their support Dec. 3.