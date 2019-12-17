Mathews County declares itself a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

According to the resolution, the Mathews County Board of Supervisors is “concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of the citizens of Mathews County to keep and bear arms or could begin a slippery slope of restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Mathews County.”

The resolution was passed at the board’s regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Some localities have also passed resolutions affirming its commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution, but that do not contain language about being a “sanctuary.”

Mathews is one of the latest localities in Virginia to pass Second Amendment-related resolutions affirming its commitment to upholding the constitution and/or Second Amendment.

The “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement follows the November election when Democrats were elected to become the majority in both the state Senate and House of Delegates.

Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand: