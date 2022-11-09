VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Incumbent US Rep. Elaine Luria (D) was about two minutes into her concession speech late Tuesday night when she mentioned that she had just talked to the winner of the race in the second district, State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R), and congratulated her on a hard-fought race.

Kiggans name prompted jeers from the crowd of about 200 in a Holiday Inn conference room on Greenwich Road. However, Luria quickly quieted the crowd.

“No, please don’t boo,” Luria admonished her supporters. “Because the success of the 2nd district depends on her success.”

She stated in a text message Wednesday afternoon to 10 On Your Side that it was important to maintain decorum because now that the election was over, the success of her successor was more important than politics.

Luria raised her profile over the summer as a key member of the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

“Our committee will be putting out the report very soon and obviously we’ve laid out an enormous amount of facts through the hearings that we’ve held to date, and then the recommendations that the committee will provide to prevent January 6 from every happening again,” Luria stated.

Luria teased the crowd toward the end of her speech, saying despite the defeat, “I’m just getting started.”

A day later she clarified what she meant – saying in a text that she sees “very real threats to our democracy at every level of government, and the work to strengthen and protect the foundations of our country is just beginning.”