Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Earle-Sears visits Fort Monroe

FORT MONROE, Va. (WAVY) — Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Earle-Sears visited Fort Monroe in Hampton Monday.

During the visit, the Lt. Governor-elect met with community leaders and several representatives of the National Park Service.

The event was aimed to immerse the Lt. Governor-elect into the responsibilities the Commonwealth inherited when the property reverted from the US Army back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.



The meeting also reviewed “the generational responsibility” that the Fort Monroe Authority has to tell the history of the property.

The meeting began Monday noon at the Fort Monroe Visitor and Education Center with an overview of Fort Monroe followed by a tour of selected sites including stops at the First Africans in Virginia State Marker, the site of the future African Landing Memorial, and more.



The tour ended with a final stop at the entrance of Fort Monroe at the shoreline with a preview of several historic granite stones that will be used at the African Landing Memorial Project site.