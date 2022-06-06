PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) will be in attendance during the upcoming hearings regarding the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

It was 1957 when Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy grilled a combative union boss, Jimmy Hoffa, in the McClellan Hearings.

Since 1973, some version of “What did the President know and when did he know it?” is now part of the American lexicon following the Watergate break-in hearings that ultimately forced President Richard Nixon to resign.

In 1991, with his wife Ginny at his side and then-Senator Joe Biden presiding, the Senate Judiciary Committee met to hear evidence of sexual harassment charges in Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Some of the material, involving a soft drink can, was not suitable for children.

Those three names will circle back beginning Thursday for the slickly produced primetime Jan 6th committee hearings.

The House Select Committee is looking into what did Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas know about his wife’s attendance at the pre-riot rally and when did he know it.

For nearly a year, the panel has conducted a thousand interviews and has reviewed 125,000 documents. It has reconstructed the events that took place before, during, and after the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection.

FILE – Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Over months, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews, and probed more than 100,000 documents to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

According to the Washington Post, there will be at least six hearings and local congresswoman Rep. Elaine Luria(D-Va.) and Rep. (R-Ill) Adam Kinzinger will take the lead roles in questions for the final hearing which will reveal former president Donald Trumps role in the insurrection and a broader effort to disrupt democracy.

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. A federal judge on Feb. 18, 2022, rejected efforts by the former president to toss out lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president’s words “plausibly” may have led to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

When Luria was named to the panel in July 2021, she reflected on the oath she took at the Naval Academy.

“The first time that I took the oath to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, I was 17 years old entering the Naval Academy and I never thought, fast-forwarding to today, I would be standing here serving in this capacity.”

Luria on Monday issued a statement to Ten on Your Side as she is preparing for this critical chapter in the nation’s history. Read her statement below.

“As someone who served in uniform for 20-years, the committee work is essential to protecting our democracy and it’s something I take seriously. The upcoming committee hearings will share the facts about what happened before, during, and after the January 6 attack on the Capitol with the American people. We are focused on presenting the American people with the truth about this violent attack on our democracy and ensuring that nothing like it can ever happen again.” Rep. Elaine Luria(D-Va.)