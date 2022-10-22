VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jen Kiggans, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders spoke to a crowd at Kelly’s Tavern Saturday for an early voting event.

Kiggans early voting Get-Out-And-Vote event took place on Saturday and encouraged residents to vote early.

“I need you guys now. I need all of you to do your part and show up and vote. Those are the things we need. The polls have us neck and neck,” Kiggans said.

State Senator Kiggans is challenging incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District race, and with a little over two weeks left until the election, polls say the race is close.

Kiggans was joined by Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Gov. Youngkin. She addressed a packed crowd asking them for their help.

‘We are going to get this done. It is a fight like no other,” Kiggans said.

Kiggans also encouraged people to spread the word by knocking on doors, putting out signs and sharing her message.

Gov. Youngkin said a similar message and also asked people to get out and vote early.

“I just firmly believe that if you already know, you are going to vote for her. Go vote,” he said. “Something may interrupt your ability on November 8th, so go out and vote.”

Peggy Lavery attended the event and said the event got voters fired up. “It’s good for the community. It gives them a little rah rah,” she said.

Lavery also said the event gave people the opportunity to mingle.

“Make contact with people that are doing the same thing. Not to be afraid to vote for what you want,” she said.

Early in-person voting is underway and goes until November 5th.

Residents will also have an opportunity to vote in person on election day. Click here for a list of important election dates.