VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting the debate for the 2nd Congressional District race between Congresswoman Elaine Luria and State Senator Jen Kiggans.

The debate is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront located at 4201 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

WAVY News 10 will stream the event live on this post.

The two candidates are expected to debate on a variety of issues including two that are very important to Hampton Roads, infrastructure and the military.

While open to the public, the much-anticipated event had already sold out ahead of the Wednesday event.

State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) is a Navy veteran helicopter pilot and nurse practitioner, challenging incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D). Kiggans says she’s hoping people in the Second District will vote with their pocketbooks.

Luria is seeking re-election, and her profile has only gotten higher on the national stage with her participation in the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.