Hampton Roads Black Caucus to offer online forums with Suffolk candidates

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning the week of September 28, The Hampton Roads Black Caucus will host a series of online forums with Suffolk candidates.

These forums will be live on Facebook and YouTube where viewers will be able to ask questions and provide comments using the chat features on the platforms.

You can watch the forums on Facebook HERE.

You can watch the forums on YouTube HERE.

Below is the schedule of the upcoming forums:

Monday, September 9, which will go live at 6:30 p.m. View here .

. Thursday, October 1, which will go live at 6:30 p.m. View here .

. Saturday, October 3, which will go live at 1 p.m. View here.

