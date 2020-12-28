Hampton Roads activist Gabby Aldea dies unexpectedly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A staple in the Hampton Roads advocacy community has died unexpectedly.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Aldea died unexpectedly after going to sleep Sunday night, her aunt announced Monday in a Facebook post on Aldea’s mother’s account.

The family was spending Christmas together at a cabin in the mountains of North Carolina at the time.

Aldea was affiliated with a slew of political, activist and social justice groups, according to another post on her mother’s Facebook page.

According to an article from Brenner Children’s Hospital, Aldea was born with a bladder the size of a thimble, and suffered through much of her early life with reoccurring kidney and urinary tract infections.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) released a statement Monday night in response to Aldea’s death. The senator and Aldea had worked together in the past on several issues.

“Gabby was a fighter in every sense of the word. Our paths crossed not only during her volunteer work on several Democratic campaigns in Virginia Beach, but when she shared her personal story as a Virginian living with a preexisting condition and what was at stake for millions of Americans if the Affordable Care Act was dismantled by the courts or if Democrats didn’t win the House, Senate, or the presidency.

“My deepest condolences are with Gabby’s family, friends, and the entire Hampton Roads community who was touched by her bold spirit.“

Jason Inge, president of the Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals, also released a statement.

“Rest in Power Gabby Aldea, Your sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout our community. Your light will shine on through those you have impacted!”

Soon after, Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten also posted a statement honoring Aldea.

“Remembering a young warrior: I am deeply saddened by the tremendous loss of my dear friend Gabby Aldea. Gabby and I were united by one great cause a few years ago. Since the time I have known Gabby she has been a fighter, an advocate and a community leader. I admired her courage and strength to fight. In her I saw hope for a better tomorrow.

“She was a tremendous blessing to the Wooten2Win campaign. Gabby was not only the Outreach Director, she was a loyal team member and she was family. Gabby will truly be missed but she will never be forgotten. She left a magnanimous impact on this community in the short time she was with us. The world is a better place because she was here. I am so very blessed to have known her.

“My deepest condolences to her Mother, Grandmother and the entire family. Please know that you are in my prayers and I am here to assist in your time of need. Blessings to you. #rememberingawarrior #rememberinggabby“