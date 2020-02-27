Hampton council votes to rename roadway — currently named after confederate general — to honor Neil Armstrong

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council has voted to rename a road currently honoring a Confederate general to a name more in line with Hampton’s connection to NASA.

Council voted unanimously Wednesday to rename Magruder Boulevard to Neil Armstrong Parkway, honoring the first man to walk on the moon.

The change will happen July 1, 2021.

The city manager said money to make the changes will need to be included in the fiscal year 2021 budget. The estimated cost to place just the Interstate 64 signs will be between $40,000 and $60,000.

Mayor Donnie Tuck said the idea came from a NASA Langley employee who thought it would be a great idea to take Interstate 64 to “Armstrong” to Commander Shepard Boulevard to get to work.

Some people who spoke Wednesday on the issue said the estimated cost to replace the signs had them saying “no.”

Stay with WAVY News online and on air for updates to this breaking story.