Guy declares official victory over Stolle in 83rd District House race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A close and highly-contested House of Delegates race in the 83rd District has an official winner, state Democrats say.

The Virginia House Democrats announced in a news release Friday night Nancy Guy has officially declared victory in this year’s election. She holds a 26-ballot margin over Chris Stolle, the Republican incumbent for the 83rd District.

There are only four outstanding ballots, the release said.

“I am honored that the citizens of the 83rd district have given me the opportunity to serve them in the House of Delegates. I am looking forward to making my hometown proud as we fight to fully fund our public schools, protect our environment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention legislation. I would like to thank my family, my team and especially all of the volunteers, supporters, and voters who have been a very important part of our effort. I would also like to thank Delegate Stolle for his years of service to our community.” – Delegate-elect Nancy Guy

In this year’s election, Democrats successfully flipped both the state House of Delegates and Senate. Democrats are now the majority, which is the first time since 1999.

Preliminary results Tuesday night led Guy to believe she had won the election by 18 votes. She declared victory around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, but moments later, the Associated Press declared Stolle the winner.

On Wednesday, election officials made sure their numbers were correct and went through more than 200 provisional ballots in the race.

Those ballots were not added into the totals until Friday when the results were certified.