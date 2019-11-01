Following the Funds: Which candidates raised the most in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Only four days remain until election day and the historic nature of Virginia’s state race continues, in the form of cash.

Since October 24, more than $2.2 million has been raised in 11 races in Hampton Roads, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. This is on top of the already $100 million raised in the race for the General Assembly this cycle.

In the 757, no candidate has raised more than Delegate Cheryl Turpin, D-VA 85, who is running to replace former Senator Frank Wagner, R-VA 7. Since the beginning of the year, Turpin has raised $2,018,697 and spent nearly half that amount in the past month.

For the Republicans, powerful Senate Majority leader Tommy Norment, R-VA 3, has raised $1,814,318 in his quest to stay in power. Norment spent nearly $800,000 in the last month.

“There really aren’t a whole lot of limits on how much you can accept, how much you can spend, what you can do with it,” said Dr. Ben Melusky, an assistant professor of political science with Old Dominion University. “So, as we get closer to the election, it’s make or break, I have to win this. They are going to spend every dollar they have in their war chest.”

Republicans hold control over the state’s legislative branch by extremely thin margins of 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 20-19 in the Senate. Both chambers have a vacancy.

In local races, Virginia Beach City Councilman Guy Tower, Beach District, has raised the most, at roughly $226,000. He has spent more than $176,000 in his first campaign, after being appointed to the seat this past spring.

Melusky said look for money totals to continue to rise.

“Lot of [money] going to be put into making sure there are vans and buses and things available to get people from retirement communities and low income communities out to the polls,” Melusky said.

