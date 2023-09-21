HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – You can cast your ballot early starting Friday.

This Nov. 7 election has quite a few contested local races and some special elections that are taking place on this date.

All 40 seats of the Virginia Senate and 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates will be up for election.

Portsmouth’s Voter Registration and Elections Office put the finishing touches before people can start voting at 8 a.m.

“Make sure we have paper and toner, that makes it a little faster,” said Alexandra Abell, general registrar and director of elections.

The registrar’s office expects around 4,000 people to vote early.

If you’re looking to submit your ballot early, it’s just like on Election Day.

“When you come in and we check you in and you receive the ballot,” Abell said. “When you slide it into the machine, the number changes that ballot has been counted towards election day. The results are not reported until election day.”

Remember, some of our area was redistricted, so double-check what your ballot will look like.

In Portsmouth, Churchland High School, or precinct 36, saw some changes.

“They were in the 18th Senate district (and) now they are in the 17th Senate district. They will not be in the race with Sen. (Louise) Lucas and (Anthony) Goodwin,” Abell said.

This early voting period is a time to avoid long election lines and make sure you get your vote in on time.

“If you have other engagements or think you will forget about Election Day, you can come to our office. We are here for 45 days starting Friday,” Abell said.

Portsmouth also offers curbside voting.

“If you can’t stand in line, or you’re 65 years of age or older or you are disabled, we also have curbside voting here at the registrar’s office,” she said. “We will come to you.”

You can go to your local registrar’s office to vote. Make sure to bring a form of identification.

There are a few dates you need to remember:

Oct. 16 is the last day to register to vote or update your registration.

Saturday, Nov. 4, is the last day to vote early.

Elections day itself is Nov. 7.

Voting by mail? It needs to be postmarked on or before election day. You can also drop off your ballot at the drop box by 7 p.m. on election day.

Check out our voter guide by clicking here.