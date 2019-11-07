Delegate Cheryl Turpin concedes 7th District Senate race

Cheryl Turpin (left) conceded Thursday to her Republican challenger for the 7th District Senate race seat, Jen Kiggans (right)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There will be no need for a recount in the Virginia Senate 7th District race. Thursday afternoon, Democratic candidate Delegate Cheryl Turpin conceded.

I just got off the phone Congratulating Senator-elect @JenKiggans. — Cheryl Turpin (@CherylTurpinVB) November 7, 2019

The State Board of Elections showed she lost by just over 500 votes to her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans. That’s less than 1% of the total votes.

“Our campaign was fueled by thousands of grassroots donors and hundreds of volunteers united in the belief that politics can be a force for good in people’s lives. It was the honor of a lifetime to serve you all in Richmond and I am so proud of the work we accomplished. From expanding Medicaid to increasing funding to underperforming schools, I am proud to say that this teacher from Virginia Beach made her mark in Richmond.” Delegate Cheryl Turpin

Her concession announcement comes the same day news broke that a judge had dropped a defamation case against Turpin, citing insufficient allegations. The lawsuit stemmed from her 2017 campaign for the 85th District House of Delegates seat, which she won.