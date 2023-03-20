CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Senator John Cosgrove says he is not running for a third full term.

In a letter posted on social media Monday, Cosgrove says it is time to “pass the torch.” Cosgrove has represented Virginia’s 14th Senate District since 2013, the 78th House of Delegates District from 2002 to 2013, and he has also served on the Chesapeake City Council.

“Serving as an elected leader has been one of the greatest honors that I will never forget,” says Cosgrove who stated he wants to move on and spend more time with his family.

In the letter, Cosgrove thanked his family and his Chief of Staff Christie New Craig who has served beside him for 23 years.

Virginia’s 14th Senate District covers several counties and cities in Hampton Roads including Isle of Wight, Southampton County, Chesapeake, Franklin, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach.

Read Cosgrove’s full letter below.

Hello Friends, It is with both sadness and excitement that I am announcing that I will not seek reelection in November of 2023 for another term in the Senate of Virginia. I have been in public office since 1998, and it is time to “pass the torch” to new leadership in the Senate. It has been the honor, privilege, and my great pleasure of a lifetime to serve the citizens of the 14th Senate District, the citizens of the 78th House of Delegates District, and the citizens of Chesapeake on the City Council. With the exception of the day my wife said “I Do” in 1978, the day my first son was born in 1981, and the day that my second son was born in 1985, serving as an elected leader has been one of the greatest honors that I will never forget. I have two precious granddaughters that I rarely get to see, and my wonderful wife Sue has been very patient with me serving so long in public service. It is time to move on and enjoy my family and the opportunities that may lie ahead for me and my family. I want to give special thanks to my wife, Sue, who has been with me every step of this journey. She has been my rock and my sounding board throughout my service in elected office and I love her to the moon and back! Another special thank you is due to Christie New Craig who has been my Chief of Staff for the last 23 years. She has made the difference between me being just an elected official or an elected official who truly responds to his constituents. She has truly made our office responsive in serving not only the citizens of the 14th Senate district, but also all of the wonderful people of the Commonwealth of Virginia! I am grateful to Governor Glenn Younkin for his vision and his wonderful attitude in serving as the Governor of Virginia. He is a man of great faith and compassion. He will do wonderful things for the Commonwealth of Virginia. I am also very grateful to my colleagues in the Senate, and I will miss them. Thank you to all of you who have worked in my elections and those who have been there for us when issues needed to be discussed. I would be disingenuous if I said that I would not miss being in the Senate, but the time is right to make the transition. God bless all of you, and God bless this great Commonwealth of Virginia. John A. Cosgrove