Congresswoman Luria issues statement on death of George Floyd and recent protests

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – Congresswoman Elaine Luria released a statement on Sunday regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the related protests across the nation.

Luria is among the many public leaders who are reaching out to raise awareness of police-related acts of violence.

I mourn the loss of George Floyd and condemn the senseless act of violence, which took a life far too soon. Sadly, this is not a unique experience for so many Black Americans who face the dire reality of what this truly means every day. We as a nation must come together and begin to heal the divisive wounds left by years of systematic racism in order to move forward together. The protests emerging across the country stemmed from the wrongful killing of George Floyd are a sign that we need to listen to our fellow Black citizens and hear their pleas for equity, respect, and justice. The struggle for equality is far from over, and we must continue to be an ally by advocating for the needs of the Black community—such as criminal justice reform, economic security, and voting rights—in order to effectively bring about real change. We must remember the profound life of George Floyd, but also Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many more who were wrongfully killed. We—as a country—must do better. Congresswoman Elaine Luria

