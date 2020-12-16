Congressman Scott led 25 members urging Trump Administration to prioritize individuals in federal prisons for vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – On Wednesday, Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) led 25 Members of Congress urging the Trump Administration to include incarcerated individuals as a priority in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The group sent a letter to the Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“The national vaccine distribution strategy will place competing priorities on our collective resources and public health system,” the Members wrote.

“Ignoring the growing COVID-19 infection crisis in American jails and prisons would be a dire mistake and undermine any national effort to contain the virus. COVID-19 is spreading four times faster in prisons than the general public,” the letter read.

The members argue that the legal authority the government claims when it deprives an individual of liberty is rooted in the Constitution and must conform to the requirements of due process.

Under the current plan, the vaccination of prison staff comes before the vaccination of prisoners with pre-existing conditions. Scott said that places them at higher risk of dying from COVID-19.

To read the full letter by the congress members, click here.

