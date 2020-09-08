Congressman Bobby Scott: Labor Day 2020, workers face a safety crisis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For decades, the congressman who represents Newport News and Hampton, has hosted a massive backyard- style cookout where constituents could get a bite of food and a good taste of politics as Virginia prepared for the November elections.

This year, because of the pandemic, the Democrat served up his annual Labor Day message on socially-safe Facebook. Representative Scott, who is chairman of the House Education and Labor committee used the weekend to criticize Republicans who have refused to take a vote on the Heroes Act which extends unemployment benefits and calls on OSHA to establish COVID-19 safety standards.

“It’s even worse now because the Senate bill watered down states like Virginia that provided enforceable standards to protect workers against COVID 19. We have been asking OSHA on the federal level to do something for months and they just won’t move,” said Scott.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected brown and black people, many of whom work in shipyards, factories, warehouses, grocery stores, and as home healthcare providers. They don’t have the luxury of opening up a laptop and working from home.

“They should be rewarded for stepping up and because they are out in public and not protected they are more exposed and more likely to become infected.

Just last week, Union members at the VA hospital in Hampton took to the streets to protest the VA’s decision to eliminate hazard pay and shortages of protective equipment. In Virginia Beach, grocery workers also took to the streets to protest the loss of hazard pay during the pandemic.

Scott this holiday weekend also criticized the Republican-led Senate which has refused to consider proposals that would raise the minimum wage and upgrade collective bargaining rights.

For weeks Republicans and Democrats have been at a stalemate in negotiations for the second COVID-19 stimulus bill. A major sticking point is subsidies for state and local governments.

“States and local governments are looking at a shortfall in the trillions of dollars– just on the education part–you are looking at cuts to education in the range of 300 billion dollars,” said Scott.

