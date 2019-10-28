Beach State Senate race re-opens wounds for man who lost wife in Municipal Center massacre

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The surviving husband of one of the Virginia Beach massacre victims says a new campaign ad is re-opening the wounds of May 31.

Jason Nixon’s wife Kate was one of the 12 victims that day. A new mailer in the race for State Senate uses both of their names.

In an interview with WAVY earlier this month, Nixon criticized an ad from candidate Missy Cotter Smasal that claimed incumbent Bill DeSteph hasn’t done enough in the wake of the mass shooting.

Nixon called the ad “the lowest form of campaign advertising I have ever seen.”

Last week, the Virginia Republican Party used that quote to attack Smasal in a mailer supporting DeSteph.

Nixon says that’s dirty politics.



“You cannot gain off of someone’s sorrows and tragedies,” Nixon said in a Monday interview.

The printed mailer shows Nixon’s quote, even though he told 10 On Your Side that when he was contacted for permission to use the quote, he said no.

“It’s using my dead wife’s name. She was murdered. To see her in a campaign ad, she would be sick to her stomach. My wife would not endorse any of this; she would be very upset at being used.”

The return address on the flier’s envelope says the message was paid for by the Republican Party of Virginia and was not authorized by any candidate.

Nixon shared a voicemail he received from DeSteph. On it, he says he had no knowledge of the mailer. The first time he saw it was in his own mailbox.

DeSteph goes on to say he would never use Nixon’s comments, name, images or other related material without his permission, but Nixon wants a public apology to him and his late wife.

“If that’s the way you want to run a campaign, then, I’m sorry. You shouldn’t be doing that, it’s wrong.”

Perhaps wrong, but not necessarily illegal. Because the quote was taken from a published WAVY report, it can be considered part of the public domain.

Nixon says he wants to make it clear that he does not support either candidate – DeSteph or Smasal.

10 On Your Side reached to DeSteph to see if he disavows or denounces the flyer, whether he had prior knowledge or not. As of Monday evening, he had not responded.