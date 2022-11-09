VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council.

The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks.

“We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only for this seat but for the rest of the city,” Worth Remick told 10 On Your Side, just hours after claiming victory of the District Six seat.

Remick ousted Linwood Branch who’d been appointed to the seat in 2021. John Moss, who has served on the council for 18 years, likely lost his race for the 9th District to newcomer Joash Schulman, an attorney in Virginia Beach.

Schulman said he is eying affordable housing projects in the resort city.

“Affordable housing is something that we are going to have to be focused on if we’re going to attract young workers to live here and allow our teachers and public officials to live here instead of other cities,” Schulman told 10 On Your Side.

He also said he would push for improvements to the Shore Drive Corridor and to create an inviting “welcome” to visitors traveling from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

“We need to pay attention to the plan which has been on the books for 21 years. and Shore Drive to the left of the Lesner looks pretty much the same as it did back then,” he said. “Residents and visitors deserve a more welcoming experience and gateway to our Resort City than what exists now. Pedestrian connectivity, traffic safety and road improvements.”

Chris Taylor beat John Andrews and Rona Marsh in the race for the 8th District. During the Jen Kiggans campaign watch party, he told 10 On Your Side that he looks forward to working to unify the council.

“I think as we find out who’s going to be on the council, that there’s a spirit for unity and collaboration, I think we’re all going to work well together,” he said, adding that he intends to focus on public safety, education and economic development.

In District 2, Barbara Henley likely beat four other challengers, taking 30.82% of the vote. Rocky Holcomb likely will hold onto his seat, carrying 56.56% of the vote in a special election for District 1.

Newcomer Jennifer Valentine Rouse appears well ahead in the race for District 10, carrying 54.51% of the vote.