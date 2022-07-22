PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 20 years in the U.S. Navy and three years in Congress, Elaine Luria, before a prime-time audience, charted a course straight to the Oval Office.

“On January 6th, when lives and our democracy hung in the balance, President Trump refused to act because of his selfish desire to stay in power,” said Luria, a Democrat, as she co-moderated what was scheduled as the final January 6th hearing Thursday night.

From left, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

With harrowing Secret Service radio transmissions, tweets, and new videos of congressmen before and after the raid, the committee offered an account of the mob and the man who was the Commander-in-Chief.

“President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home, he chose not to act,” said co-moderator Adam Kinzinger, who is a Republican.

While Vice President Mike Pence refused to cave to a ‘coup in search of a legal theory’, the nation saw, for the first time, images of members of congress who huddled together to salvage the electoral vote count.

The bi-partisan panel closed the hearing with a video of the day after the riot which shows the sitting president before a television camera as he tried to edit and deliver statements for a speech. Trump looks into the lens of a camera and begins to read a line directed toward the mob that stormed the Capitol.

“If you broke the law… I can’t say that… I don’t want to say the election is over,” said Trump.

Earlier in the week, Luria offered this assessment of what she calls a scheme that started long before election day and the violence that followed in January.

“One might say that the events of January 2021 was one day and it wasn’t successful, but you might step back and say well it wasn’t successful why it wasn’t successful in overturning the results of the 2020 election, but it was successful in undermining a large number of peoples confidence in our electoral process and elections, it was successful in spreading disinformation, dividing the country and it created this big lie that many people still believe and many people running for office around the country still are perpetuating this lie and will not say that Joe Biden was legitimately elected.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Since all politics is local, Luria is a Democrat who is seeking re-election in a Republican-leaning district. She will face off with Republican State Senator Jen Kiggins in the fall. Kiggins, also a Navy veteran, is critical of the committee’s investigation and Luria’s role in it. Before the first hearing, Luria told 10 On Your Side if her role on the committee becomes costly at the polls she will be able to sleep at night knowing she did the right thing.

Luria told 10 On Your Side her office has received threats, but most feedback from people in the 2nd District has been supportive of her role on the January 6th Committee. A constituent in Virginia Beach wrote:

“Thank you for your service to our country, now in Congress, and in the past with the US Navy. I applaud you for your actions in the January 6 hearings. You and your committee members have done a great job in

providing detailed information regarding the attack on the Capitol. While there may be some who regard the hearings as a partisan attack, I know you have taken your oath of office seriously, willing to take action on identifying those who disregarded the constitution and derelict in their duties. Thank you for doing what is right!”, wrote a resident named Kevin.