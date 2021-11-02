Election Day updates: Polls close as Virginia awaits results for hotly contested races

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats, as well as local races.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m., and if you’re in line at that time you’ll still be able to vote. Make sure you have an acceptable form of ID (there are several). If you don’t have a form of ID you can sign an ID confirmation statement or vote via provisional ballot.

Also, the Virginia Department of Elections says that if a voter feels like their voting rights have been violated, or they may have witnessed an election law being broken, they can contact the department at 1-800-552-9745 or by email at info@elections.virginia.gov.

7 p.m. — Polls are now closed in Virginia. Check the page below for the latest updates.

McAuliffe campaign adds Falls Church to the list of democratic strongholds with stronger voter turnout this election compared with 2017.

6:45 p.m. — Here’s a recap on the day from Norfolk:

More than 1,000 voters waited until Election Day to vote at Norfolk’s Chrysler Museum precinct. They told 10 On Your Side the process was smooth, quick, and secure.

“I feel secure about my vote because they do have a paper trail,” said Robert Williams.

R. Arthur Jett lives just a few blocks from the poll, and he was ready for a change at the governor’s mansion.

“I think this last administration in Richmond was something that needs to be changed very badly, and that’s one reason why I voted for Glenn Youngkin, enthusiastically,” Jett said.

But others felt Youngkin and former President Donald Trump have too much in common.

“I don’t trust Youngkin’s position. Even though he’s tried to distance himself, last night Trump did come out and endorse him, and I cannot support any elected official that has that kind of endorsement,” said Alan Smith.

5:40 p.m. — 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris spoke with House District 85 candidates Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Democrat incumbent Del. Alex Askew. While Greenhalgh chose to stay at one polling place throughout the day, Askew traveled around the district.

Meanwhile, WAVY’s Jon Dowding is in Virginia Beach monitoring House District 83. Del. Nancy Guy (D) is being challenged by newcomer Tim Anderson (R). He will be at Westin in Town Center with the Republican candidates as results come in Tuesday night.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver was in Virginia Beach for House District 21, where candidates incumbent Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D) and challenger Tanya Gould (R) were seen shaking hands and speaking with voters.

5:15 p.m. — The McAuliffe campaign tells 10 On Your Side they’ve already surpassed voter turnout in democratic strongholds Fairfax and Prince William County compared with 2017. They’re tracking a very high turnout among Black voters in Newport News.

4:45 p.m. — James City County is reporting that as of 3 p.m., nearly 60% of registered voters have already voted in today’s election.

James City County is reporting that as of 3 p.m., nearly 60% of registered voters have already voted in today's election.

Update from the polls – As of 3 p.m., 35,816 people have voted in JCC. That's 57.81% of registered voters! Polls close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot.

4:30 p.m. –– WAVY’s Marielena Balouris is covering the District 85 House of Delegates race between Democratic incumbent Alex Askew and Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh. Follow updates on that race, at this link.

1:22 p.m. — WAVY’s Aesia Toliver is covering the District 21 House of Delegates race between incumbent Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler and Republican challenger Tanya Gould. Follow her on Twitter and look for more coverage coming up.

Currently at Glenwood Elementary School where @tanyaforVA is greeting voters. I'm being told voting has been steady at this location about 100 voters per hour.

1:20 p.m. — WAVY reporters are tracking multiple races in the commonwealth on Election Day.

Jon Dowding is covering one of the most competitive ones, the 83rd District House of Delegates seat. Incumbent Democrat Nancy Guy won by just 40 votes in 2019 against then incumbent Republican Chris Stolle, who was seen as more moderate compared to 2021 challenger Tim Anderson.

Anderson, a lawyer who represented a man accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, gained a following back in 2020 after he filed a lawsuit (that’s since been dismissed) against State Sen. Louise Lucas over the Portsmouth Confederate monument incidents.

All 100 House of Delegates seats are on the ballot this election, and Republicans would need to flip at least six to win back control of the chamber. Democrats currently hold a 55-45 majority.

We also caught up with Del. @nancyguyva at the Haygood UMC precinct. Turnout so far has been high here. She says it's been a long two years for everyone and whoever wins needs to represent ALL of the 83rd district.

11:30 a.m. — Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper said that as of Tuesday morning, nearly 20% of Virginia’s 5.9 million registered voters had already voted, with 862,927 early and in-person and 306,662 via absentee by mail.

2,612,309 voters total voted in 2017, the last time Virginia elected a new governor, of 47.6% of registered voters, 192,397 of those voted absentee. However thing are much different since then. Virginia expanded access to absentee voting, including in-person early voting for everyone.

Piper says he’s only heard of minor problems so far this Election Day, with one polling place in Henrico County delayed about 10 minutes due to a medical emergency. There were also reports of scanner machines being jammed, but election officials were following protocols while waiting for technicians to fix the issues.

There was also a power outage at a voting location in Chesterfield County, but voting was continuing as normal because voting machines have battery power.

Piper says he expects pre-processing of absentee ballots to be finished by 7 p.m., when polls close. Virginia now requires localities to pre-process absentee ballots starting at least seven days before Election Day. Just under 89,000 absentee ballots had not been returned as of Tuesday morning, Piper says. Absentee ballots postmarked on Election Day will be accepted, as long as they arrive at the registrar’s office at noon Friday. You can also return your mail ballot in-person, Piper says.

Piper says he expects localities to report the in-person early voting (which ended on Saturday) results quickly after 7 p.m. as well. In-person is split from the absentee this year, Piper says.

Basically with absentee and in-person ballots completed early, precincts will be able to focus on getting in the votes from Election Day itself fairly quickly.

“This is helpful because it means the localities should very easily process the remaining ballots they get today, to be able to begin tabulating results shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m.,” Piper says.

Piper says he couldn’t predict when all precincts should finish reporting, but it should all be done by this evening.

Another briefing is set for 8 p.m.

Watch Piper’s press conference below:

Piper also answered reporters’ questions here:

10 a.m. — You might want to take your rain jacket/umbrella if you’re going to the polls this afternoon/evening. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says we could see some rain. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Virginia.

8:15 a.m. — Voting continues across Hampton Roads, including in East Ocean View, where WAVY anchor Tom Schaad voted. No line was reported as of 8:15 a.m. Other locations across Hampton Roads have reported smooth lines.

No line at 8:15 in Norfolk in East Ocean View. We were in and out in under 5 minutes.

Quick and easy! #ElectionDay #Election2021

8:10 a.m. — Though some polling places have signs posted that says masks are required to vote inside a polling place, that doesn’t mean you’ll be turned away if you don’t have your mask. WAVY checked with election officials, who say you can still vote curbside. There are also some masks available at the polling places (while supplies last), so don’t leave if you don’t have your mask.

“It’s important to note you cannot be turned away if you’re not wearing a mask,” says Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper.

6:30 a.m. — Polls are now open in North Carolina for municipal elections until 7:30 p.m. There are no statewide races in N.C. this year.

6 a.m. Polls are now open in Virginia until 7 p.m.