Lindsey Graham: Banning Trump from Twitter was a ‘serious mistake’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asks questions to former FBI Director James Comey, during an oversight hearing to examine the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey was before the committee virtually. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lindsey Graham said Friday night that Twitter suspending President Trump from Twitter was a “serious mistake.”

“The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t,” Graham said. “Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”

Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake.



The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2021

Graham said he is more determined to get rid of Section 230 protections from “Big Tech,” which gives platforms immunity from what users post.

“Big Tech are the only companies in America that virtually have absolute immunity from being sued for their actions, and it’s only because Congress gave them that protection,” Graham said.

Big Tech are the only companies in America that virtually have absolute immunity from being sued for their actions, and it’s only because Congress gave them that protection. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2021

Graham called on Congress to repeal Section 230.