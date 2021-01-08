Lindsey Graham: Banning Trump from Twitter was a ‘serious mistake’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lindsey Graham said Friday night that Twitter suspending President Trump from Twitter was a “serious mistake.”
“The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t,” Graham said. “Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”
Graham said he is more determined to get rid of Section 230 protections from “Big Tech,” which gives platforms immunity from what users post.
“Big Tech are the only companies in America that virtually have absolute immunity from being sued for their actions, and it’s only because Congress gave them that protection,” Graham said.
Graham called on Congress to repeal Section 230.
