Lawmakers and academics keeping a close eye on how Ukraine crisis will impact Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As tensions rise in Eastern Europe between the Ukraine and Russia, the Hampton Roads community is keeping a close eye on developments and what it means for residents of the region.

Between NATO’s North American headquarters being based in Europe and the large military presence, actions halfway around the world will undoubtedly have local impacts.

During his visit to Hampton Roads on Tuesday, Senator Tim Kaine weighed in.

“We are providing military equipment support for the Ukrainian military, not troops,” clarified Senator Kaine. “But there may be effects on troops who are connected to Hampton Roads not going into Ukraine, but our NATO allies, Poland and others are worried about Russia.”

Kaine also says Congress is ready to do their part.

“When we go back to Congress next week, we will look to first signify our bi-partisan support of the sanctions that President Biden has done, but there may be additional sanctions that he doesn’t have the authority to put on without us that we will work to impose for this just gross violation of international law.”

How the situation in Ukraine plays out matters greatly to the United States and its allies because it’s seen as a “bellwether” of western power and influence according to experts.

Ukraine has dealt with Russian dominance for centuries. The country was part of the Russian Empire and a former Soviet state. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine should be in Russia’s sphere of influence. He views Ukraine’s ever cozier relationship with the West as a threat to Russia.

Putin invaded Russia in 2014 when he illegally annexed Crimea. How far will he go this time?

William and Mary government professor Paula Pickering thinks he’ll stop short of a full-scale takeover.

“The process of annexing a country of 44 million where over 70% view Russia as a hostile country, is really not in the cards,” said Pickering. “A full-on invasion and an attempt like that to annex an entire country would be incredibly costly for Russia.”