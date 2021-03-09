Lawmaker prods universities to justify costs of course materials

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Across the state, the cost of higher education continues to spark conversation. One state lawmaker introduced a bill last month that aims to help make public universities’ course materials more affordable.

State senator Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines) introduced Senate Bill 101 which would require public universities to provide an annual report highlighting the expenses and efforts the school implemented to lower the costs and ease access for required materials. The bill was recently assigned to the Higher Education committee and awaits its first hearing.

Murphy said the annual study would open the discussion on a students ability to afford and attend college.

“It’s just that additional costs that makes people go, “I can’t afford that,” and it might persuade someone saying they really can’t go to higher education,” Murphy said.

Andrew Blaylock, Director of Campus Services at Lincoln Land Community College, said their tuition is affordable, and they have already implemented the practice by conducting their own an internal annual report.

“Anybody that is looking for a student’s best interest, especially in this day and age should be looking at all costs,” Blaylock said.

Murphy said the bill does not affect the universities syllabuses and is confident the proposed bill will be bipartisan.