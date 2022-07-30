VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Senator Jen Kiggans hosted her 100 Day Kickoff: Super Saturday launch this weekend in Virginia Beach.

This event took place at Kiggans Virginia Beach Campaign Headquarters Saturday and marks 100 days out from the general election as well as the launch of her campaigns door knocking efforts.

Jen Kiggans kicked off her Door Knocking Outreach this weekend in Virginia Beach. (Photo Credit: Kiggans for Congress)

Jen Kiggans is a former Navy helicopter pilot, nurse practitioner and State Senator. She is the Republican nominee for Virginia’s Second Congressional District and is running against Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.