Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  41
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Oak & Lily Academy Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Victory Christian School

Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over pardons

Politics

by: MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin McAleenan

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.

The committee issued the subpoenas Wednesday, having approved them in July. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the subpoenas are part of the panel’s investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump.

The questions center on acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Shortly after McAleenan took over, Trump told him he’d pardon him if he were to find himself in trouble for blocking people legally seeking asylum, people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

McAleenan has said he was not asked, directed or pressured to do anything illegal, but has also said his conversations with the president are privileged information.

The committee said the subpoena requires production of documents related to meetings in March and April between the president and Homeland Security officials in whch pardons may have been discussed. It also requires documents related to possible pardon offers related to the wall being constructed on the southern border.

Nadler said the dangling of pardons “would constitute another reported example of the president’s disregard for the rule of law.”

DHS did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories