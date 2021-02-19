Judge blocks Sen. Amanda Chase’s lawsuit challenging Virginia GOP nomination plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An effort to block Virginia’s Republican Party from nominating statewide candidates through a convention failed today.

Earlier this month, Republican gubernatorial contender Amanda Chase announced that she was suing the Virginia GOP over the party’s plan to hold a convention instead of a statewide primary to selects its nominees.

Chase argued that having possibly having 5,000 to 10,000 delegates “under one roof” violated coronavirus restrictions set in place by Gov. Ralph Northam. However, a Richmond judge ruled against Chase’s challenge Friday.

“We tried today to make sure Virginians could participate in the Republican nomination process for Governor but the judge said it should be the Governor of Virginia who brings this case before them,” Senator Chase said today in a statement. “Primaries are best for Virginians as they are more inclusive and don’t create extra hoops for the people who want to vote to jump through.”

This means the GOP may give a committee of over 70 people the power to select candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

“I want to make sure those who vote Republican, the people of Virginia, get to participate in that nominating process and it’s not done by 72 Republican elite–honestly,” Chase said.

The Republican Party of Virginia declined to comment on the outcome of the lawsuit. The party has until February 23 to decide between a primary or a convention.