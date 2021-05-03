President Biden, First Lady visiting Hampton Roads on Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will make stops in Hampton Roads on Monday as part of the president’s Getting America Back on Track Tour.

The tour will promote Biden’s major policy proposals, the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. Monday’s visits will highlight how the legislation will benefit schools, with trips to Yorktown Elementary School and Tidewater Community College in Norfolk.

Air Force One is expected to arrived in Newport News around 9:45 a.m. and the Bidens will visit Yorktown around 10:30, before visiting TCC in Norfolk around 1 p.m.

WAVY will have coverage of Biden’s visit coming up today with Andy Fox.