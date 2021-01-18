Skip to content
Joe Biden
11 actions Biden has promised to take on ‘Day One’ as president
Live: From Wilmington to Washington: Biden heads to DC after Delaware send-off
Live
Biden to block Trump’s plan to lift COVID-19 European travel restrictions
Video
Inauguration prop bets: How long will Biden’s address last?
Biden nominates Virginia’s Bronaugh for USDA Deputy Secretary; first African American to hold post
2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday
Video
Biden team preps for inauguration while lawmakers look ahead to impeachment trial of President Trump
Video
President-elect Biden announces picks for science team as security tightens ahead of inauguration
Video
Washington DC ramps up security ahead of Biden inauguration
Video
Biden outlines plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Video
What else is in Biden’s $1.9T coronavirus plan?
Video
Biden taps SC’s Jaime Harrison to serve as Democratic chairman
Biden plan to boost unemployment benefits to $400 per week
Video
Biden plan with $2,000 stimulus checks expected to include expanded child tax credit
Biden plan seeks to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour
Video
Politics
Biden’s test: How to lead US out of virus ‘dark winter’
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
McConnell: Mob was ‘fed lies,’ ‘provoked by the president and other powerful people’
Pompeo says China’s policies on Muslims amount to ‘genocide’
Federal court strikes down major Trump climate rollback
National
Jailed former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones says she tested positive for coronavirus
Video
McConnell: Mob was ‘fed lies,’ ‘provoked by the president and other powerful people’
Mega Millions jackpot now $865 million; Powerball up to $730 million
Thief berated mom for leaving kid in car he stole, police say
WATCH: Denver woman confronts porch pirate caught in the act
Video
Virginia Politics
Northam: FEMA denied funding after Virginia responded to Capitol insurrection
Bill moving local elections from May to November advances in VA Senate; mayors call it a power grab
Video
Firearm confiscated near Lee Monument on Lobby Day
Group against gun violence holds virtual vigil and advocacy day on MLK Day
Video
VCDL car caravans converge in Richmond
Video
Local News
COVID-19 vaccinations resume at Virginia Beach Convention Center
Video
Virginia Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: 4,526 new cases, 59 new deaths reported; VDH site having problems
Owner of Jungle Golf in Virginia Beach dies after battle with COVID-19
Video
Head of Virginia vaccine rollout says second doses should arrive on time despite shortage
Owner of dogs that seriously hurt small dog in Chesapeake ran away after attack, animal control says
Owner of Jungle Golf in Virginia Beach dies after battle with COVID-19
Video
McConnell: Mob was ‘fed lies,’ ‘provoked by the president and other powerful people’
Virginia Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: 4,526 new cases, 59 new deaths reported; VDH site having problems
Neighbor reacts after VB charter boat owner charged with participating in Capitol insurrection
Video
Portsmouth Marine veteran dies from COVID-19; family concerned about use of restraints, visitor policy
Video
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings