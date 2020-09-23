Jill Biden coming to Hampton Roads on Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Jill Biden will be in Hampton Roads on Thursday to meet with African-American education leaders and military families.
Biden will first join Delegate Jeion Ward, Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman, and other leading African American educators in a listening session at 10:15 a.m.
She’ll then meet with military families at 12:30 p.m. before going to an early voting site on Richmond and a roundtable with working mothers in Henrico County.
Biden’s visit comes a day ahead of President Trump’s visit to Newport News. That rally is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday.
