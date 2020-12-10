Jerry Falwell Jr. drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., pauses during an interview in his office at the school in Lynchburg, Va. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, Falwell said that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, dropped the defamation lawsuit he filed against the school in late October alleging breach of contract, the university announced Thursday.

Falwell Jr., whose father founded the evangelical university, resigned as Liberty University’s president in August after his wife’s extramarital affair and a provocative photo of Falwell Jr. was made public. In the lawsuit, Falwell Jr. asserted that the university sought to damage his reputation with public statements after his resignation.

“Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty,” the university said in a statement. “The University’s administration and Board of Trustees are pleased that Falwell has dropped his lawsuit and look forward to pressing onward with the work of Liberty’s President and Chancellor Search Committee to find the new leadership to succeed Falwell.”

The suit also claimed that Falwell was pushed out after a politically motivated scheme from those who oppose Falwell’s support of President Donald Trump, including the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political action committee founded by Republicans, and Aaron Resnick, the attorney representing Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant who alleged Falwell Jr. was aware of his affair with his wife, Becki Falwell, aimed to discredit his standing at the university.

“I’ve decided to take a time out from my litigation against Liberty University, but I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter,” Falwell Jr. said in a statement sent to 8News.