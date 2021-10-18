‘Integrity, honor, patriot’: Lawmakers issue statements on Colin Powell’s passing

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

(WAVY) – The nation is reacting to the news Monday morning of Colin Powell’s death. Lawmakers, many who worked with Powell, are expressing their sentiments and memories, describing him as a man of honor and integrity.

Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State, died of complications of COVID-19. His family added that he had been vaccinated against the virus.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) issued the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell:

“Colin Powell was a patriot and dedicated his life to serving the United States both in uniform and as a civilian. Over the course of his historic life and career, he exemplified the temperament and leadership that should be the model for all Americans. He treated everyone with dignity and respect, and never put politics before his devotion to our country. I send my condolences to his family and loved ones.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted, “Secretary Colin Powell led with integrity and honor. We’re grateful for his service to our country, and our prayers are with his loved ones. – RC”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also tweeted sentiments Monday, saying, “Colin Powell was a good and honorable man, and his death is a loss for our country. I was proud to serve under him in the Army during Operation Desert Storm, when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pam and I are saddened by his loss, and send prayers to his loved ones.”

North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy, MD issued this statement: